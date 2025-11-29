Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 233 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,805.83 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,400.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,677.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,644.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fair Isaac to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Fair Isaac from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $18,945,577.04. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,422 shares of company stock worth $23,226,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

