Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 3,477 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 319.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,069 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,314 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 63,798 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 689 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $784,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $259.83.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,354. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $228.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $229.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.33 and a 12-month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

