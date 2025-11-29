Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,958 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,999 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,997,665 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,885,497,000 after buying an additional 513,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AMETEK by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,888,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,236 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,044,009,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $989,352,000 after acquiring an additional 154,682 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,785,676 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $685,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $17,282,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,531,272.45. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $197.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $204.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

