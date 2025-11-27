Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 8,811 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,898 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $305.88.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $240.79 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.54 and a 52-week high of $310.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.60 and a 200-day moving average of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

