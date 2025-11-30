Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,861 Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,861 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Get HON alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.67 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $202.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $228.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Honeywell International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honeywell International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honeywell International wasn't on the list.

While Honeywell International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here