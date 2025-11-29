Free Trial
Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.47 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Extra Space Storage logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vinva Investment Management opened a new position in Extra Space Storage, buying 10,049 shares worth about $1.47 million in Q2, and institutional investors now own roughly 99.11% of the company.
  • CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares on Oct. 1 for about $1.06 million, a 27.51% reduction in his stake, leaving insiders with about 0.96% ownership.
  • Analysts have trimmed price targets and many maintain a "Hold" stance (average target $148.36), while Extra Space reported slightly-beating EPS and set FY2025 guidance of 8.12–8.20 EPS, plus announced a quarterly dividend of $1.62 (annual yield ~4.9%) with a high payout ratio (~144.6%).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Extra Space Storage.

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,693 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a "cautious" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.36.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $133.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $173.81.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is presently 144.64%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

