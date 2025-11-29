Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.50 Million in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,559,496. The trade was a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,870 shares of company stock worth $5,682,224. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.32.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:JCI opened at $116.31 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $123.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 31.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

