Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day moving average of $166.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $244.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

