Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Dover Corporation $DOV

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,698 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 122.4% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 51.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Dover by 1,005.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.5%

DOV opened at $185.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.41. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%. Research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.27.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

