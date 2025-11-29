Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,840 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $255.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.18 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.19 and a 200-day moving average of $295.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

