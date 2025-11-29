Free Trial
Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 12,421 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Cardinal Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vinva Investment Management boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 588.1% in Q2, buying 12,421 shares to hold 14,533 shares worth about $2.37 million.
  • Analysts are broadly positive: the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" (12 Buys, 3 Holds) with an average target of $206.57, and several firms recently raised price targets (e.g., Leerink to $230, Mizuho to $210).
  • Cardinal Health topped expectations in its latest quarter with $2.55 EPS (vs. $2.22 est.) and $64.01B revenue (vs. $59.41B est.), set FY2026 guidance of $9.65–$9.85 EPS, and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5107 ($2.04 annual, ~1.0% yield).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 588.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,533 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.0% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $212.26 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $214.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

