Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 4,915 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO - Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,340 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Southern were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 13.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 49,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $278,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 8.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,424 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $90.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company's fifty day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Southern's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Southern's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an "in-line" rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southern from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.03.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

