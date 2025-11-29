Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 6,944 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,650 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Centene were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049,494 shares of the company's stock worth $669,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,557,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Centene by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,901,603 shares of the company's stock worth $236,802,000 after buying an additional 2,373,280 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,050,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,220,000 after buying an additional 1,050,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,396,605 shares of the company's stock worth $3,169,768,000 after acquiring an additional 869,706 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm's revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Centene from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Centene from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

