Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 56,044 Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $334,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $898,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,849,824 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,448,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,624 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,643,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,240,976 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $297,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,709 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 3,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The firm's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

