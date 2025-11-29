Virtue Capital Management LLC Invests $399,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,386 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $319.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $305.88.

VEEV stock opened at $240.30 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $284.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,400. This trade represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

