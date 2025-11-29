Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $779.09 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $800.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock's fifty day moving average is $634.75 and its 200-day moving average is $583.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $757.91.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

