Williamson Legacy Group LLC Invests $606,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $212.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $214.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is 30.77%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

