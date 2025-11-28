Free Trial
Promising Shipping Stocks To Watch Now - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five shipping stocks to watch: Scorpio Tankers (STNG), Frontline (FRO), ZIM, Viking (VIK), and Golar LNG (GLNG).
  • These names span different segments — tankers, container shipping, passenger cruises and LNG/FLNG — and recorded the highest recent dollar trading volume among shipping stocks, signaling elevated market interest.
  • Shipping stocks are cyclical and volatile, with earnings driven by freight and charter rates, fuel and operating costs, and geopolitical or regulatory developments, so expect significant swings.
  • Interested in Scorpio Tankers? Here are five stocks we like better.

Scorpio Tankers, Frontline, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Viking, and Golar LNG are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Shipping stocks" are shares in companies that own, operate, manage, or provide services to sea-going cargo vessels and related maritime transport businesses (e.g., container lines, bulk carriers, tankers, shipyards, and port operators). Investors buy them to gain exposure to global trade flows and freight rates, but they are typically cyclical and volatile because earnings depend heavily on shipping demand, charter rates, fuel and operating costs, and geopolitical or regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Frontline (FRO)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

