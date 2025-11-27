Free Trial
Shipping Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener names Viking (VIK), ZIM (ZIM) and Frontline (FRO) as the shipping stocks to watch today based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Shipping stocks are highly cyclical and can be more volatile than the broader market because they’re sensitive to global trade volumes, freight rates, vessel supply, fuel costs and regulation.
  • Viking is a passenger shipping and tourism operator with a fleet of 92 ships (81 river vessels, 9 ocean ships and 2 expedition ships), operating through river and ocean segments.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Viking, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, and Frontline are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is maritime transport and related services—such as container lines, dry-bulk and tanker operators, ports, shipyards and marine logistics providers—whose revenues come mainly from moving goods by sea. These stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight rates, vessel supply, fuel costs and regulation, which can make them more volatile than broader market averages. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Frontline (FRO)

