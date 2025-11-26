Free Trial
Top Shipping Stocks To Research - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Viking (VIK), ZIM (ZIM) and Frontline (FRO) are MarketBeat's top shipping stocks to research, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among shipping names in recent days.
  • Shipping stocks are typically cyclical and volatile, with revenues and share prices closely tied to global trade volumes, freight and charter rates, fuel costs and shipping capacity.
  • Viking Holdings operates passenger river and ocean segments with a fleet of 92 ships (81 river vessels, 9 ocean ships and 2 expedition ships) across North America, the UK and internationally.
  • Five stocks we like better than Viking.

Viking, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, and Frontline are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies involved in maritime transport and related services—such as container lines, dry-bulk and tanker carriers, shipowners and freight logistics firms—whose core business is moving goods by sea. For investors, these stocks are often cyclical and volatile because revenues and share prices closely track global trade volumes, freight and charter rates, fuel costs and shipping capacity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Frontline (FRO)

