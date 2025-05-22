Travel Stocks To Research - May 22nd

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, and SoFi Technologies are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve facilitating travel and tourism—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, car‐rental firms and online booking platforms. Their performance tends to track consumer discretionary spending and global travel demand, making them sensitive to economic cycles, seasonality and events like health scares or geopolitical disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts: Sign Up

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,021.00. 976,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $968.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $970.34. The stock has a market cap of $453.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $788.20 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.59. 6,116,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,227,223. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company's 50 day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.19. 43,820,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,901,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Costco Wholesale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Costco Wholesale wasn't on the list.

While Costco Wholesale currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here