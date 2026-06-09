Advocacy Wealth Management LLC Purchases 96,465 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Advocacy Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 891.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,282 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 96,465 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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