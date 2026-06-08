CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,475 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,744,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,865 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 28,162 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $121.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $479.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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