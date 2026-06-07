Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,264 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 609,152 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of ING Groep NV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ING Groep NV's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $121,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. DB&C Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. 111 Capital now owns 72,321 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 29,406 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $121.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.87 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

More Cisco Systems News

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Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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