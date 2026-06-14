Clean Energy Transition LLP Acquires 31,754 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,982 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up approximately 25.0% of Clean Energy Transition LLP's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned about 1.07% of First Solar worth $300,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,721,979 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $3,026,108,000 after buying an additional 464,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $761,396,000 after buying an additional 24,206 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $375,122,000 after buying an additional 854,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in First Solar by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,835 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $459,917,000 after buying an additional 564,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $392,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock opened at $267.31 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $231.95 and its 200-day moving average is $233.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $320.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $2,314,842.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 95,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,189,465.08. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 9,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $1,800,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,257. This trade represents a 47.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 60,694 shares of company stock worth $13,659,583 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on First Solar to $300 from $243, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing confidence in the company’s outlook. Mizuho price target update

Mizuho raised its price target on First Solar to $300 from $243, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS Group also lifted its price target to $330 from $290 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued optimism around First Solar’s growth prospects. UBS analyst update

UBS Group also lifted its price target to $330 from $290 and maintained a rating, signaling continued optimism around First Solar’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary this week highlighted that First Solar has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, with sentiment remaining moderately bullish on the stock’s longer-term growth potential.

Analyst commentary this week highlighted that First Solar has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, with sentiment remaining moderately bullish on the stock’s longer-term growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: One recent market article compared First Solar’s performance with the broader S&P 500, underscoring that the stock is still being closely watched by investors for relative performance trends. First Solar vs. S&P 500 article

One recent market article compared First Solar’s performance with the broader S&P 500, underscoring that the stock is still being closely watched by investors for relative performance trends. Neutral Sentiment: A separate note said First Solar declined while the broader market improved, suggesting the move may reflect normal trading volatility rather than a company-specific negative catalyst. Zacks market comparison article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Evercore upped their price objective on First Solar from $212.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on First Solar from $258.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on First Solar from $228.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.99.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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