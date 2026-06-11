Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 296,285 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.40% of Analog Devices worth $533,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $392.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.94 and a 200 day moving average of $332.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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