First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,545 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 29,767 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Solar worth $37,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,721,979 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $3,026,108,000 after acquiring an additional 464,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $761,396,000 after buying an additional 24,206 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in First Solar by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $375,122,000 after buying an additional 854,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in First Solar by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,835 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $459,917,000 after buying an additional 564,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company's stock.

First Solar Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $267.31 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $231.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.65. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $320.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 9,926 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $2,314,842.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $22,189,465.08. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 582 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,750. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,694 shares of company stock worth $13,659,583. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on First Solar from $228.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on First Solar from $258.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on First Solar from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.99.

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More First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on First Solar to $300 from $243, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing confidence in the company’s outlook. Mizuho price target update

Mizuho raised its price target on First Solar to $300 from $243, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS Group also lifted its price target to $330 from $290 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued optimism around First Solar’s growth prospects. UBS analyst update

UBS Group also lifted its price target to $330 from $290 and maintained a rating, signaling continued optimism around First Solar’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary this week highlighted that First Solar has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, with sentiment remaining moderately bullish on the stock’s longer-term growth potential.

Analyst commentary this week highlighted that First Solar has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, with sentiment remaining moderately bullish on the stock’s longer-term growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: One recent market article compared First Solar’s performance with the broader S&P 500, underscoring that the stock is still being closely watched by investors for relative performance trends. First Solar vs. S&P 500 article

One recent market article compared First Solar’s performance with the broader S&P 500, underscoring that the stock is still being closely watched by investors for relative performance trends. Neutral Sentiment: A separate note said First Solar declined while the broader market improved, suggesting the move may reflect normal trading volatility rather than a company-specific negative catalyst. Zacks market comparison article

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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