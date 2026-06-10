Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 11,111,090 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,363,601 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,111,090 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of AT&T worth $207,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 496,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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