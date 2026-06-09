Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,638 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,664,783,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after buying an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after buying an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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