RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in Vale S.A. $VALE

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500,707 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 549,322 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for approximately 1.6% of RWC Asset Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP's holdings in Vale were worth $32,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vale by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,322,261 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,163,896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864,929 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,532,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,809,302 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $271,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,727 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Vale by 303.8% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 11,068,403 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $120,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327,112 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vale by 16,205.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,109,148 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $105,662,000 after buying an additional 8,059,415 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vale Trading Down 0.2%

VALE opened at $15.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.53 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap purchased 12,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $209,268.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 12,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $209,268.90. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia acquired 10,464 shares of Vale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $168,575.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at $168,575.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Vale from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vale from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Vale from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.65.

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Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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