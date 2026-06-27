AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,998 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 182,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock worth $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 636,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,026,000 after purchasing an additional 66,720 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,632 shares of the company's stock worth $350,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120,490 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $251.52 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $181.73 and a one year high of $253.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $215.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.18. The stock has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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