ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Sells 49,474 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,389 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,474 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.0% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $189,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $251.52 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $215.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $253.35. The firm has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a PE ratio of 123.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.81.

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AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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