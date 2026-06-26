Apella Capital LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,298 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock worth $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 182,476 shares of the company's stock worth $41,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 636,710 shares of the company's stock worth $143,026,000 after purchasing an additional 66,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $243.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.96. The stock has a market cap of $430.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.73 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here