Diversified Trust Co Buys 8,430 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,121 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock worth $93,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,885,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 182,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,694,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock worth $106,543,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $216.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.72. The firm has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

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AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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